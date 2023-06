Fort Myers police and firefighters at the scene of a car fire off Edison Avenue, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Credit: WINK News

Police and firefighters are investigating a fire that consumed a pair of cars off Edison Avenue in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a pair of junk cars caught fire at Affordable Auto Salvage, located at 3312 Edison Ave. The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.