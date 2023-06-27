Texas Roadhouse remembers 5 teens who died in crash

The doors of Fort Myers Texas Roadhouse closed Monday after managers learned five teenagers — four of whom worked at the restaurant — were killed.

The five crash victims. CREDIT: WINK News

The teenagers were killed when their car went into the water down the road. Friends, family and coworkers are left broken and stunned.

“You just never know you never know when someone or yourself can be ripped away from this world,” Jazlynn Rodriquez said, Eric’s girlfriend.

The restaurant reopened on Tuesday at 3 p.m. The memorial outside, and at the crash site, continued to grow.

Jackeline Messier, a customer, brought her kids for lunch as a show of support.

“I’m a bartender server and a manager at on Fort Myers Beach. So I absolutely understand what’s going on,” Messier said.

Messier said she reached out to the restaurant Monday when she heard the news, offering to work if they needed the staff.

“It definitely hit close to home,” Messier said, “Our condolences are here for them and the community does support them.”

Svea, a Texas Roadhouse regular, remembers the teens fondly.

“They really made going there fun. You need a little lift a lot of times and they’re fun,” Svea said.

Another customer told WINK News that their kindness and work ethic impressed him the last time he went.

Four teens made an impact not just on their friends and family, but on the people they served every day.

“They’re always happy. I hope that was their last memories. I hope that very much,” Svea said.