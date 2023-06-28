Man arrested for shooting into home in Naples

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s office, a man has been arrested for shooting into a home on Cypress Way East.

The man has been identified as 24-year-old Robert Eric Dersch from Naples.

CCSO responded to multiple calls Tuesday evening saying that a man had shot three times into a residence, entered the passenger side of a gold and black Chrysler Sebring and left the area.

The door of the residence, according to deputies, had three bulletholes in it.

Deputies eventually located Dersch and arrested him. He stated that he did not shoot the door.