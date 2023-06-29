Army Corps hosts second round of storm risk management study meetings

The Army Corps of Engineers returned to Collier County last week with a round of public information meetings to provide updates on their study of coastal storm risk management. The study’s goal is to find solutions to combat the county’s low-lying topography, which puts the area at risk for flooding and deterioration of the coast due to sea-level rise and large storms.

The Army Corps hosted a series of charrettes in April with local stakeholders, subject matter experts and local government staff to discuss possible measures that can be taken to reduce risk to the county’s coast. Last week, the group of engineers returned to show the progress that has been made in the past two months.

Today marks the final day to submit formal comments on the Army Corps’ proposal.

