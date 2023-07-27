Collier County Coastal Storm Risk Study Advisory Committee holds first meeting

The Collier County Coastal Storm Risk Management Advisory Committee elected leadership and amended suggested solutions from the Army Corps of Engineers to combat the county’s low-lying topography Wednesday at its first meeting.

The committee, established by a resolution passed by the Board of Commissioners in April, aims to evaluate solutions provided by the Army Corps of Engineers’ Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study. The county’s low-lying topography puts the area at risk for flooding and deterioration of the coast due to sea-level rise and large storms.

Scott Schultz, who became involved with the study when it was first conducted in 2018 before it was discontinued in 2021, was voted chair of the board. During his three-year tenure, he informed the community about what was happening with the study while reaching out to local organizations and commissioners.

