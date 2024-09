We’ve all heard the phrase “The calm before the storm,” and some people were definitely calm at Naples beaches on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m not preparing that much, probably just living my life like I do every day,” said Naples resident Gene Lamento.

Beachgoers had their chairs out, laptops open and were even swimming in the water with a drink.

“I’m used to hurricanes. I bought water, extra water and I cooked meals ahead of time. Unfortunately, I don’t have shutters, but it’s OK,” said Naples resident Yvonne Nixon.

But some people are taking this storm more seriously, to the point of not even staying at home.

“We got a room at the Gulf Coast Inn: $91, five rooms left. We’re gonna stay in double beds. We live on Bayshore,” said Naples resident Natalie Slavek. “Last year, water came in my front porch. Didn’t come inside, but I’m very scared about that.”

Drive about 10 minutes to Publix, and you see more people preparing with carts full of groceries and supplies running out.

The City of Naples said they really want people to have their guard up for this storm.

“The City of Naples and Collier County are under a storm surge warning at this point, which predicts a surge of 3 to 5 feet. We are also at a tropical storm warning,” said a spokesperson for Collier County. “Residents and businesses should be taking these warnings seriously, as this is expected to be a fast-moving storm.”

Again, city officials are emphasizing not to take this storm lightly.

WINK News asked the city manager about the flooding on Fifth Avenue.

He told us that crews are working to clear drains and monitor the flooding.

If you see any flooded areas while driving, you are advised not to drive through them.

