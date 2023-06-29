Charlotte County Sheriffs push Operation Dry Water for Fourth of July

Credit: WINK News.

With the increased public presence on the water for the Fourth of July, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in national Operation Dry Water.

July 1 – 3, Charlotte County deputies will be working to increase public awareness of the dangers when boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Operation Dry Water is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign. Its purpose is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities with boater awareness.

Boaters can expect to see an increase in officer patrols on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints.

“Boating incidents involving alcohol or other substances are avoidable, not to mention inexcusable. In Charlotte County, we take this issue very seriously. Please be responsible when you’re out on the water – and when you’re not – to ensure your safety and the safety of everyone around you,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

Operating a vehicle while impaired is illegal on all bodies of water. It can also lead to serious injuries, death, and legal consequences.

Charlotte County deputies said the priority during this holiday weekend is to provide boaters with a safe and enjoyable experience.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators will be assisting Charlotte County deputies.