Savour Coffee brings Pacific Northwest coffee standards to south Fort Myers

While building out a kitchen for his catering company, Chef Matthew Geiger realized there was enough space at the south Fort Myers location for Savour First Choice Catering and something else he always wanted — a coffee shop.

Geiger, who started Savour First Choice in 2019 and has nearly 20 years of experience cooking and working in the catering industry, opened Savour Coffee in Island Park Shopping Center, 16520 S. Tamiami Trail, Unit 138.

Geiger’s many years of experience were split between his home state of Idaho and then Florida, since moving to the state 12 years ago. His catering business quickly garnered success, eventually making Geiger’s commissary kitchen too limiting for him.

