How to keep pets calm for Fourth of July fireworks

With the Fourth of July approaching, the sound of fireworks can be alarming for pets. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office shared some tips on keeping them safe.

Keeping pets inside the house is recommended. Lee County deputies say making a cozy place for them to hide will help reduce pets’ anxiety.

Drown out the pops of fireworks with a TV or radio. Playing with pets or keeping them busy with toys is also helpful.

Update your pets’ IDs and microchips in case they run outside. If you don’t usually have a collar on your pet (especially cats), it may be beneficial to buy one just in case.

If needed, speak to a veterinarian for medication options to help calm pets.