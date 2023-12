CREDIT: WINK News

When is the fourth Republican presidential debate?

The fourth Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election will be held at 8 p.m. ET locally on WXCW, our CW affiliate.

How to watch it

NewsNation and The CW are included in a number of cable TV packages. If your cable package does not include these channels, you can watch by using a digital TV antenna.

Who will moderate?

The fourth GOP debate will be moderated by NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas, former news host Megyn Kelly and ‘The Washington Free Beacon’ Editor-in-Chief Eliana Johnson.

Who will be participating in the fourth Republican presidential debate?

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has confirmed to CBS that four candidates will participate: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

To participate in the fourth Republican presidential debate of 2023, candidates must have reached at least 6% in at least two national polls, or 6% in one national poll as well as two polls from an early voting state (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina). Candidates are also required to have at least 80,000 unique donors, with at least 200 from 20 states or territories. These are the highest requirements to participate in a GOP presidential debate so far.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum dropped out of the presidential race earlier this week. He had failed to qualify for this debate.

Will former president Donald Trump participate in the GOP debate?

Donald Trump will not attend Wednesday’s GOP debate. Instead, Trump plans to hold a fundraiser in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

The former president has declined to attend all four of the Republican presidential debates held this year.