The 2024 Presidential Election is on Tuesday. Now that early voting has ended, Southwest Florida political parties are making their final push to voters.

The Democratic and Republican parties in Lee County are working hard on their final efforts to reach out to voters who have yet to cast their ballots.

Both parties are making phone calls and going door to door to educate voters on the best candidates to vote for, from the presidential candidates to local candidates.

With the election on Tuesday, volunteers from each party have been stepping up to spread their message further.

Michael Thompson is the Chairman of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee. He said that his organization is prepared for the next two days.

“For tomorrow, and on Tuesday, we’ll be out and about in the community,” said Thompson. “We have poll greeters at the poll locations as well as poll watchers. We’re also sending out text messages. We’re also active on social media. We’ve got a lot of different things that we’re doing, but it is the final push, so it really is all hands on deck right now.”

Jim Rosinus is the Chairman of the Democratic Party of Lee County. He said that the party is doing everything they can to get as many people as possible to vote in this election.

“We’ve had teams out canvassing today, and we’ll be out canvassing again tomorrow and phone banking tomorrow,” said Rosinus. “We’ve got people going out to the polling places with informational sheets that we can hand out to people to let them know who the Democratic candidates are that we’re recommending, and just basically doing everything we can to make it as easy as possible for people to get out there and vote on Tuesday.”

The 2024 general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.