On Tuesday night, voters tuned into the presidential debate to watch former president Donald Trump and vice president Kamala Harris meet face to face for the first time.

The voters WINK News spoke to said they had their minds made up before the first question could drop, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t still excited to watch.

A few groups showed up to the ‘Nevermind, Awesome‘ bar in Cape Coral to watch tonight’s debate.

Almost every screen in the restaurant , including some phones at the dinner table, were covered with the faces of vice president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.

As the two candidates began to square off, voters told WINK News about the importance of tuning in: no matter your party.

WINK News reporter Maddie Heron asked voters how important they thought it was for these candidates to get up and square off.

“Honestly, I think that this is good to see them face to face,” said a voter named Hector. “This is gonna help for the people – I mean this is gonna help for the people to see where they stand because it is easy to do a small tax when you don’t have your opponent in front of you – but having a face to face maybe something changes.”

Voters told WINK this is was a highly anticipated event, and the debate is not over yet.

