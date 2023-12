The four qualifying candidates are preparing for the Republican Presidential Primary debate Wednesday night.

Those attending the debate will be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Chris Christie.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden told reporters if Trump wasn’t trying to regain the Presidency, he’s “not sure” he would even be running.

While Biden is pretty sure former President Trump will be the Republican nominee, if for some reason he isn’t, his replacement will be just like him.

President Biden’s campaign manager came to the University of Alabama to say the Republican debate doesn’t mean a whole lot.

Quinton Folks, Biden’s campaign manager, responded to Trump saying that he wouldn’t be a dictator, except on day one.

“We’ve known this for some time, but last night, Donald Trump gave it a name ‘a dictator on day one,'” said Folks. “Tonight’s debate may just be a sideshow. But one thing is certain, every Republican on stage tonight is desperate to mirror Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda that would wreck the American economy and make life harder for and more expensive for middle-class families.”

Folks said if you watch the debate, expect the candidates to try attacking Trump. But, he says there’s no real difference between any of them, including his harshest critics, DeSantis and Christie.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is trying to make a big impression among students at the University of Alabama. DeSantis plans on accomplishing that by speaking about issues they care about and that matter to them.

The Florida governor is confident he can accomplish that because it’s something he does best.

However, one of DeSantis’ supporters at the university explained why he believes in the governor despite the long odds he faces in the polls.

“Because of what he’s done in Florida,” the student noted.

Another student explained why he is leaning toward supporting Ramaswamy.

“It’s tiring seeing all these guys, they’re like 75+ [years old] being the leading candidate, so I think we need new entrepreneurial spirit out there,” the student explained.

Nevertheless, most students WINK News spoke with remain undecided about who will get their vote for President of the United States in 2024.