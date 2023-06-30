NWS briefing forecasts near-record temps for Fourth of July weekend

Credit: WINK News.

The National Weather Service office released a briefing that forecasts near-record high temperatures throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to the briefing released on Friday, heat indices in Charlotte County are expected to reach above 105 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures and humidity can cause heat-related illnesses.

“Residents and visitors should look to limit outdoor activities when possible during the peak heating of the day, should stay hydrated, and know the signs for heat exhaustion,” the NWS briefing stated.

The briefing advises caution throughout the week.

“Heat indices will also continue to remain at high levels throughout the week, so be sure to keep an eye out for any issued advisories regarding the heat,” the NWS warns.

Click here for a guide to staying cool.