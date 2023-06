Fort Myers Police arrested 35-year-old Jared Tyler Boone for the murder of an adult male.

On June 29th, Police were dispatched to 3821 Broadway Avenue at approximately 6:49 p.m., in reference to an unconscious man. When Officers arrived, they immediately detained Boone.

Police say this was an isolated incident with no outstanding subjects.

Fort Myers Homicide Detectives assumed the investigation.

Boone remains in the Lee County Jail.