Tim Aten Knows: Work underway to open waterpark, boardwalk

Q: Do you know when the Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park swimming pool, located near the Collier County fairgrounds, is set to open? Thank you. — Tenley Smith, Orangetree

A: Collier County intends to launch the new Aquatic Center later this summer at Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park in Golden Gate Estates, but a specific date is not available yet.

“Late summer is the best I can give you,” said Tony Barone, senior project manager for the county’s Division of Facilities Management.

“The rest of the park is open – the ballfields, the multipurpose, the event lawn, all the pickleball courts, basketball, tennis, the trails, the walking paths around the park. All that stuff has opened but the aquatic facility is the only piece that we have yet to open up to the public. That’s going to open up late summer.”

