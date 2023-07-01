Push for safety measures along road where 5 teens died

People are calling for more safety measures on the road where five teens were killed.

WINK News has spoken to three of the five families and none have placed blame on the driver, 19-year-old Jesus Salinas. Amanda Ferguson’s father said he saw it as kids being kids — and a horrible and tragic accident.

There is a push to improve safety along Challenger Street and Topgolf Way.

“I just can’t friggin’ believe that he’s gone. Where did they go? You say to yourself, ‘Where are they?’ You know, where did they go? They just die and you just don’t see them again. They vanished and one minute you cry, next minute you laugh, next minute you see their face in front of you… cry again,” Eric Paul’s father said at the vigil Thursday night.

“He was a good kid. I tell you that was the best son, best brother. This kid out there who was always looking after everybody that he cared. He sort of was surrounded with obviously he was surrounded with beautiful souls,” Damien Salinas said, brother of Jesus Salinas.

The growing memorial is feet away from the deadly crash. The sight now bears sidewalk chalk and a message pushing for new safety measures.

Elizabeth Ferguson, Amanda’s mother, supports the move for safety.

“I think if we can do this, then I want to because there’s a petition out there, just to get something for the road. Just something to prevent this from happening again,” Ferguson said.

The message on the sidewalk is pushing for a petition that has been signed by thousands of people.

The Mayor of Fort Myers said that the city is waiting on the official crash report. If the police or the city engineer recommend changes, they’ll respond appropriately.

The city of Fort Myers’ public information officer says people can go to the city’s website and submit a request for something that may need safety improvements. You can also share your thoughts and concerns during public comment at the city’s next council meeting on July 17.