Community members in Immokalee held a peaceful protest on Friday evening to honor the life of a woman killed after a crash on State Road 82.

A busy Immokalee intersection, honking for hope and justice for 21-year-old Monica Soliz.

The peaceful protest had a clear message:

“We want answers to what led up to Monica being left out alone,” said Maggie Massiate, Monica’s mother.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Soliz was killed on July 6 while walking along State Road 82.

Massiate says she struggles to accept the devastating reality.

“My brain and my heart can’t accept what has happened. It doesn’t understand. It’s stuck with the whys. Why her? She was so young, beautiful. She has her whole life ahead of her,” said Massiate, “And anybody that knows me and knows her, they know the bond that we had.”

Loved ones gathered at the corner of First and Main Street on Friday night.

The group flooded the intersection with photos of their dear friend and water bottles with Monica’s face, refreshing both her memory and the driver’s passing.

“Just trying to keep, you know, Monica’s legacy alive and just try to get real answers. That’s all we want,” said Massiate.

Amongst the parade of family and friends, Monica’s father, Isario Soliz, proudly held a cross covered in pink flowers.

His daughter’s face surrounds him on posters and t-shirts, keeping his baby girl’s spirit alive.

“This one really hurts,” said Soliz. “And to be honest, I just, I don’t want this happening to nobody else.”

Monica’s loved ones are asking for more lights or cameras on State Road 82. Measures that Soliz said could have helped save his child’s life and someone else’s in the future.

“She’s up in heaven looking down, and hey, we’re right here, baby girl, and we’re not done til justice is served. No matter how many times we got to do this,” said Soliz.

Many questions still burn for this young woman’s family, but with such a village of support, they can be certain Monica Soliz will not be forgotten.