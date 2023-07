Loved ones will say a final goodbye to Eric Michael Paul, who is one of the five teens killed in a crash, last week.

In the early morning hours of June 26, Paul and four of his friends were found dead inside a car submerged in a retention pond on Top Golf Way.

Police believe speed was a factor.

The 19-year-old student athlete had recently graduated from the fire academy.

Services for Paul will be held at Dodges Funeral Home starting at 3:30 p.m., Monday.