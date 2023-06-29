Vigil for 5 teens killed in crash held at Texas Roadhouse

Hundreds gathered at the Texas Roadhouse in Fort Myers where a vigil was held for the five teenagers killed in a car crash.

There are a number of memorials set up at Texas Roadhouse, where four of the five teens worked. A display with their name tags and flowers is set up inside the restaurant.

Outside the restaurant, there are framed pictures of each of the teens who died.

“Every time they saw her, she was smiling and she made them smile and laugh, and that’s the kind of kid she was. I don’t think I realized quite the impact she had… I knew what impact she had on us and our family and our close friends, her close friends… but just people that were in the same class with her in biology are reaching out.” Elizabeth Ferguson said. Ferguson is Amanda’s mother, “There’s just so many people. And like Texas Roadhouse, unbelievable. They have not stopped reaching out… every day, multiple times, ‘Are you guys ok? Do you need anything? Is there anything we can do?'”

“Peanut… I love you… And I already miss you honey…. bye,” Amanda’s father said.

Texas Roadhouse released doves at sunset, when the ceremony began.

Crowd watches as doves were released at Texas Roadhouse vigil CREDIT WINK News

“I just can’t. I don’t even have words for how amazing everyone has been. The amount of people that reached out wanting to come to want to come to her service when I have it, I had to look at bigger places to have her celebration of life because there’s just so many people,” Elizabeth Ferguson said.

The manager of the restaurant told WINK News that through the charitable organization of Texas Roadhouse, Andy’s Outreach Program, they’ll be helping to pay funeral costs for each of the five teens killed.

The restaurant is making sure any employee there can take time to attend the funerals. They’re bringing in employees from other Texas Roadhouse locations to cover the time away.