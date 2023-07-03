Troopers investigating Lehigh Acres hit-and-run on bicyclist

Troopers are searching for the hit-and-run driver who drove away after leaving a bicyclist with serious injuries in a Lehigh Acres crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Douglas Lane and Ichabod Avenue late Sunday night. Troopers believe the suspect vehicle is a Jeep Gladiator, probably with damage to its front left side and possibly its windshield.

Per FHP, a man was struck while riding his bicycle and was unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene. He was rushed to the hospital.

Ruth Flor, a neighbor whose security camera caught (somewhat grainy and unclear) footage of the

crash said she heard it and immediately ran outside.

“My neighbors, because they make party every weekend, they were watching everything through the big window, and they come, everybody, outside,” Flor said. “And the guy was here, right down on the floor. He never moved. I thought he was dead, but when I approached him he was very difficult to breathe.”

Flor said she doesn’t feel safe living there anymore.

“My daughter and my neighbors, they’re calling 911 to… come for help very quickly,” Flor said. “The ambulance comes after two to three minutes; they come and take him to the hospital. I was thinking of moving to another place; I don’t feel safe anymore.”

According to FHP, the victim is still in the hospital.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run, you can call *FHP (*347).