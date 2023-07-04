Man sentenced to life for killing FMPD officer files appeal

Wisner Desmaret, 33. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Department

The man who was sentenced to life without parole for killing a Fort Myers Police officer has filed for an appeal.

In June, a judge sentenced Wisner Desmaret to life without parole for shooting and killing Adam Jobbers-Miller in 2018.

Now, Desmaret filed his appeal in an attempt to reverse his conviction.

The judge in the case had previously denied a motion for a new trial requested by Desmaret.

Desmaret claimed the jury favored law enforcement and that a lot of them had family members in law enforcement.