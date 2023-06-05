Wisner Desmaret sentenced to life for 2018 murder of FMPD officer

Wisner Desmaret has been sentenced to life in prison without any chance for parole for the 2018 murder of Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

Judge Robert Branning handed down the sentence at a hearing Monday, just before 3:30 p.m.

Officers said Desmaret’s sentencing offers a sense of closure they have waited for since 2018, for the death of FMPD Officer Jobbers-Miller. The death penalty was sought in this case, but the punishment will be respected, said law enforcers.

“Adam’s heroic actions in a dangerous and erratic situation exemplified what it is to be a law enforcement officer, and he will forever be remembered,” State Attorney Amira Fox said during a news conference after the sentencing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.