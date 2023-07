Firefighters combat an electrical fire on Fleur De Lis Lane, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Credit: Greater Naples Fire Rescue District

Two people are being helped by the Red Cross after an electrical fire tore through their home on Fleur De Lis Lane in Collier County.

According to the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District, crews responded to the fire Tuesday night.

No one was injured, and the fire appears to have been accidental.