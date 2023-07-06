Former Lee County teacher arrested for sexual contact with minor to appear in court

Thomas Deane (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A former Canterbury School teacher accused of sexual contact with a minor will be in court to determine a trial date.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies began investigating Thomas Deane back in February 2022, when the victim’s mother reported the crime.

Records show deputies arrested Deane on lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim under the age of 16 and a second charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

The victim told investigators he met Deane through Grindr. The two then began communicating through Snapchat before they eventually met and had a sexual encounter, according to the arrest report.

The hearing will happen on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.