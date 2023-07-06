Estero Council approves rezoning for 45-acre mixed-use development off U.S. 41, Coconut Road

Estero Village Council unanimously approved an ordinance with six deviations Wednesday to rezone a 45.6-acre parcel from mixed-use planned development to Estero planned development. The rezoning will allow for a mixed-use development known as Woodfield Estero on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Coconut Road.

Woodfield Estero is planned for 596 multifamily units, 82,000 square feet of retail and dining, 42,000 square feet of office and a 260-room hotel. There also will be a public park and civic uses.

For the project to move forward, a rezoning was necessary because the property was rezoned for mixed-use planned development by Lee County in 1998.

