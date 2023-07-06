Man wanted for armed robbery at Family Dollar arrested

James Benjamin, 24. CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Fort Myers police said they have arrested a man wanted on a warrant for armed robbery after he violently confronted an ex-girlfriend in a parking lot.

On Monday, officers arrested 24-year-old James Benjamin on a warrant for an armed robbery on May 10 at the Family Dollar at 4143 Palm Beach Blvd., after responding to a call involving him.

According to an FMPD arrest report, police were called to a disturbance at a Cleveland Avenue address. A woman said Benjamin entered her vehicle in the parking lot, confronting her in an attempt to get her back after a recent breakup, and the confrontation turned violent.

Benjamin ran away when officers arrived, and the report said they tried twice to stun him with their Tasers as they chased him from the parking lot and into someone’s backyard.

After officers arrested Benjamin and he was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital for medical attention, they said he matched the description provided by a victim of the May robbery at Family Dollar.

In the May incident, Benjamin reportedly demanded money while keeping his hand in his bag. The victim first handed him $6, then $100 after Benjamin demanded more.

After the victim told Benjamin there was no more money, Benjamin took the handgun out of his bag and demanded the victim’s phone. Benjamin took the phone and ran off toward a nearby Cricket Wireless.

Police said they also found drugs on Benjamin.

Benjamin faces charges of a probation violation, resisting an officer without violence, cocaine possession, robbery with a firearm, and a warrant out of Collier County.