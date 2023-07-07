Time capsule opened celebrating the Collier County Sheriff’s Office turning 100 year old

100 years ago, on July 7, 1923, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office was created. All day long on Friday, they’ve been sharing pictures of the deputies celebrating their centennial.

Many posed for the camera, holding up signs and even a happy birthday CCSO frame. The group also cracked open a time capsule that was sealed decades ago.

Three time capsules were revealed on Friday. While each was buried at different times, they were designed to be opened simultaneously.

The Collier County bicentennial memorial time capsule was dedicated 47 years ago on July 7, 1976, to commemorate our nation’s 200th birthday.

In it there are hand-written letters, photos, an old guest book and a vintage WINK microphone cover.

“Collecting representative items to tell the stories of the past is really what we’re all about,” said Amanda Townsend, the director of the Collier County museums.

Celebrating 100 years since its inception, they showed us some of the contents of its time capsule, which was sealed 25 years ago.

“We went through the documents and videos that were placed inside; you might find funny that one of the things we found was a VHS tape, which we don’t have the capability right now to run,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.

The videotape is a good example of how things change and improve. While most of the entire day was spent looking back at the past, there is a plan to also look toward the future.

“We’ll be dedicating a new time capsule to be opened in 2076, our country’s tricentennial,” said Townsend.

The Viva Florida time capsule was dedicated by the Collier County public library 10 years ago in celebration of the 90th anniversary of Collier County. It was recently retrieved from its burial spot in front of the flagpole at the Naple depot museum.