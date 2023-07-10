FHP seeks Fort Myers man for cocaine possession, more after running from troopers

Tavaris Bernard Washington wanted by FHP. CREDIT: SOUTHWEST FLORIDA CRIMESTOPPERS

Tavaris Bernard Washington, 37, ran from Florida Highway Patrol troopers after being pulled over while in the backseat of a Genesis G70 going 95 mph on the Midpoint Bridge shortly after midnight on Sunday.

According to FHP, Washington, from Fort Myers, fled from troopers and was eventually picked up by an unknown woman driving a black Tesla.

FHP wants Washington for resisting without violence, drug possession and has an active warrant for probation violation – felony cocaine possession.

The driver was arrested for driving while their license was suspended.

If you have any information about where Washington is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here. You can remain anonymous when submitting a tip and be eligible for a $3,000 cash reward.