Unrelenting heat causes Collier County advisory until Wednesday

Florida is having one of its hottest summers to date, and coupled with the scarcity of rain, it’s becoming a big problem.

Many people are worrying about what could lie ahead if this keeps up.

Under a heat advisory since Saturday, Collier County seems to be a particular hot spot in Southwest Florida.

Sue Sherwood is an avid and regular pickleball player at Veterans Park. While she’s used to the heat, she’s not used to the sweltering level of heat facing Southwest Florida lately.

“I’ve been here for 20 years. And I think this is probably the hottest summer where we ever had because they played here every day last summer, and this just seems unbearable,” said Sherwood.

Sherwood wonders why the afternoon storms have dried up. Instead of cooling off with a little rain when she plays pickleball, she brings a cooler filled with ice, water and towels to stay cool.

“It’s been so hot out, and everybody gets fatigued. So that’s the only way to be able to stay out here and then take breaks in between,” said Sherwood.

Naples residents Bob Walkenhorst and Stefan Savolle explained their method of staying cool in the blazing heat.

“Lots of water and Gatorade,” said Walkenhorst.

“Every summer here is hot. So, hot is hot,” said Savolle.

Florida is already having its hottest year on record with no relief in sight. The National Weather Service issued another heat advisory for Collier County, lasting until Wednesday.

“You see and feel a little bit of a breeze now. Which helps, but we’re not getting the rain until much later in the day. If we even get it at all. And it’s sporadic it goes in one area though habit and another they won’t get it at all,” said Sherwood.

If you can avoid being in the sun for long stretches of time, you should do so, and drink plenty of water.

“It’s not just water. I think it’s electrolytes. I think people have to realize that too,” said Roosevelt.