Cape Coral felon pleads guilty to possession of gun, swords, nunchucks

Basilio Bron Jr., 43. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral man has pleaded guilty to keeping tactical swords, nunchucks, and a loaded firearm as a convicted felon on supervised release.

Basilio Amaury Bron, Jr., 43, has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to court documents, on March 12, 2022, at around 5 p.m., Bron was driving carelessly and more than 100 miles per hour northbound on Interstate 75 near the Laurel Road exit. A deputy from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office stopped Bron’s vehicle for speeding.

The deputy conducted a background check which revealed that Bron was a convicted felon on federal supervised release. During the traffic stop, the odor of marijuana emanated from Bron’s vehicle, and two 20-inch tactical swords were visible near the driver’s seat and the driver’s door.

Tactical swords, nunchucks, a gun, and marijuana found in Basilio Bron’s car. Credit: Department of Justice

Bron also admitted to having a firearm in the vehicle. The deputy located a SCCY CPX-1 9mm pistol, loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, inside the vehicle’s center console and a bag containing 4 grams of marijuana.

The deputy also recovered a pair of nunchucks from the driver’s seat pocket.

Bron later admitted to ATF agents that he had possessed the firearm, handled it multiple times, and sold marijuana.

In 2016, Bron was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Therefore, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.