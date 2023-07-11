Collier County announced 2nd in the state for recycling

Collier County Government office. CREDIT: WINK News

Collier County ranks second in the state among Florida’s 67 counties with a 78% recycling rate.

The county recycled 1.3 million tons of the 1.7 million tons of waste collected in 2022, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).

“Our exceptional recycling rate is possible because of our residents, visitors and businesses who are dedicated to recycling and preserving our paradise each and every day,” said Kari Hodgson. Hodgson is the Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Director. “Each person’s participation makes a difference.”

Collier is one of three counties to surpass the 75% mark set by the FDEP.