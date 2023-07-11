Deputies search for man who attacked woman in Immokalee

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch and pictures of a man said to have attacked a woman walking through Immokalee.

According to CCSO, it happened on Boston Avenue at South Fourth Street around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The woman said she was suddenly approached by a man who then assaulted her.

The sketch, based on the woman’s description, shows a man with black curly hair to the mid-ear and a small goatee. The victim said he is around 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

Photos from a surveillance camera near the scene of the attack show the man wearing a yellow shirt and gray pants.

If you have any information about this assault, you can call CCSO at (239) 775-8477 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. While you are out, be aware of your surroundings and park in a well-lit area whenever possible.