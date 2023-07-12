Peroxide-based algaecide combats algae in Cape Coral canals

Cape Coral residents witnessed the city put giant containers of chemicals near canals.

Contractors said the containers are filled with peroxide-based algaecide, which is being dispersed into the canals. They told WINK News it’s safe and doesn’t leave any residue.

According to the contractors, the algaecide turns into oxygen and hydrogen, oxygenating the water to fight algae.

Neighbors have been wondering why chemical tanks have been sitting next to the canal in their neighborhood.

Chemical tanks of algaecide blocked off in Cape Coral neighborhood CREDIT WINK News

One of the residents, Dale Raleigh, said, “Me and my son own a swimming pool company, and I was like, ‘they’re dumping chlorine in the canals to kill the algae?’ I was concerned about it.”

Contractors confirmed that they’re not using chlorine.

“It’s a peroxide-based algaecide. Very, very safe, no harm to fish. And actually raises the dissolved oxygen as it does the treatment, so it’s essentially oxidizing the algae, which is therefore killing it,” Alex Kurth said, president of Premier Lakes.

Alex and his father Bill Kurth from Premier Lakes dispersed the algaecide into the Rubicon canal.

“It’s a really safe product. It’s utilized in drinking water. So, it’s a really safe product. Really nice thing about it is there’s no residue when it’s done. It’s basically peroxide and it turns into oxygen and hydrogen and done,” Bill Kurth said.

Bill Kurth said the City of Cape Coral contacted him in early July after seeing reports of algae growth. He told WINK News the treatment done Wednesday will leave the Rubicon canal system in better shape.

According to Bill Kurth, the City of Cape Coral will check the water quality Thursday.