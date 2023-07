SWFL Crime Stoppers image of burglar in Alva CREDIT SWFL Crime Stoppers

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls on vehicle burglaries near Hamilton Avenue, Alva.

The pictured subject was captured on video surveillance entering multiple vehicles and stealing property kept within.

If you can identify this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or visit their website here. Callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.