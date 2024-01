Photo by Lachlan Ross on Pexels.com

Over 2,000 power outages have been reported in Southwest Florida as a low-pressure system moves through Southwest Florida bringing some strong winds and lightning.

According to Power Outage U.S., as many as 1,188 customers are without power in Charlotte, as of 7:50 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Lee County 1,192 outages were reported.

Collier County has so far seen only 54 power outages, but the storms are still headed that way.

Credit: The Weather Authority

Severe weather is expected to move through Southwest Florida Tuesday evening. The Weather Authority is tracking the storm’s progress as it moves southeast.

