Traffic stop leads to seizure of illegal drugs, including fentanyl

Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man is arrested after a deputy conducts a traffic stop, seizing thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs, including the highly dangerous fentanyl, late Wednesday.

“Fentanyl is a deadly opioid that is killing people across the country and ruining lives,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “I am committed to taking fentanyl off the streets and putting those who sell it behind bars.”

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10:08 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on 22-year-old Kelvin Blanc, for driving the wrong way on an electric scooter, without lights and in a vehicle travel lane.

The deputy discovered a large assortment of controlled substances inside Blanc’s backpack, including 152 grams of cocaine-fentanyl mixture.

Blanc also had 42 pills of various illegal drugs in his backpack.

Blanc was arrested and taken to the Naples Jail Center.

He is facing 11 felony charges. Two for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine and nine for possession of other drugs.