Domestic violence survivor shares her story through social media

Leigh Clarke is a mom, author and founder of a nonprofit. She’s also a domestic violence survivor and uses social media to reach out to other survivors.

Despite her appearance online, Leigh Clark bares battle wounds.

“I mean, he [her ex-boyfriend] smashed my face. The second when he landed a punch was like how people who ding the bell at the carnival and see how high it goes,” Clarke said.

Clarke’s words paint the story of domestic violence.

“That was the second time he had assaulted me, the first time attack was what we call mild. the second one was literally life-threatening,” Clarke said.

Clarke didn’t let death win. She survived her injuries and her ex-boyfriend faces battery charges.

For many survivors, the thought of entering another abusive relationship frightens them. Clarke had this to say about the subject.

“Of course, I have left situations like by ghosting. I wasn’t going to do it, I never imagined I would be in this situation. Nor did I understand women who were in these types of situations, or for those who have sympathy for the abuser,” Clake said.

Clarke took to social media, opening up online. She attempts to hold herself accountable to break the domestic violence cycle and not return to her abuser.

“I’m nine days in and I’ve never felt stronger in my life. There’s a whole new woman emerging from this experience,” Clarke said.

According to the National Domestic Violence hotline, victims return to their abusive partners an average of seven times before finally finding the strength to leave for good. That is, if they survive.

Clarke said her TikTok videos are making a difference.

“I didn’t know how much I needed reassurance into the best parts of my life, and I deserve nothing but all the wonderful magical love I give to anyone and everyone in the world,” Clarke said. “The first video I posted to TikTok there were thousands of comments. People were saying this made me want to leave my situation, or my mother died at the hands of someone keep going. I realized that my voice mattered.”

Clarke told WINK she plans to continue posting on TikTok and encourages domestic violence victims to find a safe space, whether that be a shelter or a trusted friend.

Resources

The Shelter for Abused Women and Children in Naples can be reached at 239-775-1101.

Abuse, Counseling and Treatment Inc. in Lee County can be reached at 239-939-3112.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 and Path 2 Freedom provide help for survivors of human trafficking.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline work to save lives.

WINK News also offers a list of resources.