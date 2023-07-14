Lehigh Acres woman celebrates 108th birthday by playing piano for family and friends

Gwendolyn Hutchinson turned 108 on Friday, so friends and family went to Lehigh Acres to celebrate the milestone.

Born in 1915, Hutchinson believes her faith is the reason she’s lived for as long and healthily as she has. She explained to WINK News that she dedicated her life to taking care of others.

Gwendolyn Hutchinson celebrating her 108th birthday. CREDIT: WINK News

“She was a nurse in Jamaica, and my understanding is here in the United States, we needed nursing help so they drafted her and other nurses here,” said Suzanne Ullemeyer, the director of celebrations.

Retired and living at Lehigh Acres Assisted Living for the past six years, Hutchinson talks to friends, goes on walks and plays the piano.

“I can play for you today too,” said Hutchinson. “We have to use that piano. I dont think that one is so wonderful.”

Gwendolyn Hutchinson playing piano on her birthday. CREDIT: WINK News

Making the trek across the nursing home, walker in hand, Hutchinson wanted to play for all her family and friends.

With over a century of experience, Hutchinson how to throw birthday parties. Even at 108, she told WINK News she will never tire of balloons, cake and the gift of music for everyone to enjoy.

“So everybody wants to take a pictures with her because they love her so much, she’s entertaining, intelligent, and warm,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson resolutely continues going strong.