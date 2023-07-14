Fort Myers man indicted for 1st-degree murder in overdose death

The State Attorney’s Office has announced the indictment of a Fort Myers man who it says sold fentanyl to a woman who later died of an overdose.

Watch the press conference above or click here.

State Attorney Amira Fox said a Lee County grand jury indicted 30-year-old Joshua Robert Pulley on the charge of homicide via distribution of fentanyl after his arrest Thursday night.

According to Fox, Pulley sold fentanyl to a woman, resulting in her death on Dec. 22, 2022. Fox implied Pulley could face additional charges because drugs and firearms were found at his residence.

“Our law enforcement agencies and I will not tolerate the distribution of deadly substances in this community if you sell this poison and somebody dies you are facing a first-degree capital murder charge,” Fox said.

Pulley is being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.