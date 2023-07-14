Woman suspected of removing 3-day-old infant from ventilator, stabs Palm Beach hospital staff

Mug shot of Kendra Greene. Photo Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who is accused of stabbing three Palm Beach Hospital staffers after they attempted to stop her from removing her three-day-old infant from the hospital ventilator.

Kendra Greene is accused of entering the NICU unit and removing her three-day-old infant from the ventilator. When she attempted to leave with the baby, three hospital staff members intervened.

During the confrontation, Greene took out a knife resulting in injuries to the staff members, PBSO said.

Greene then dropped off the baby with a family member. The baby was safely transported back to the hospital by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and is currently in stable condition following Greene’s arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

All three staff members received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and were discharged the same evening.

Greene has been arrested and is currently in the Palm Beach County jail facing multiple charges.