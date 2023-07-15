Subtropical Storm Don holding steady in strength over the Atlantic

Credit: The Weather Authority

Subtropical Storm Don is expected to dissipate by the middle of next week. Right now, tropical storm-force winds extend within 150 nautical miles NE and 80 nm SE quadrants of center, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Center’s Tropical Weather discussion noted seas in excess of 12 feet extend out from the system. A band of showers and thunderstorms is found over the northern quadrants.

Credit: The Weather Authority

On the forecast track, Don will continue northward then toward the east Sunday before heading southeast by Monday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said we can expect slight weakening over the next couple of days and Don could become a remnant low at any time.