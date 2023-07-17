Big Carlos Pass Bridge to go under construction until Summer 2026

New Big Carlos Pass Bridge rendering.

Cutting the line on a good time. A fan favorite fishing spot will close down starting soon as Big Carlos Pass Bridge is going under construction.

The existing bridge will be closed to any fisherman beginning July 23 until Summer 2026.

It’s all because of safety, another big step towards recovery after Hurricane Ian.

But for local fishermen, they’re certainly going to miss their lucky spot.

Bruce McComas is a fisherman who frequents the Big Carlos Pass Bridge.

“The Gulf of Mexico is right there, and you can’t beat it,” McComas said.

The bridge is one of McComas’ favorite fishing spots, and it’s pretty obvious why. He comes to the bridge almost every day, and so do countless other people.

“It’s one of the local favorites,” McComas said.

But come July 23, fishing will no longer be allowed here.

“Everybody fishes up here, so yeah, I’ll miss it, but we’ll survive again,” McComas said.

A new bridge is going in to replace the existing draw bridge. It’ll have bike lanes, one travel lane in each direction, a sidewalk and a 10-foot shared path. It will also have a parking area with access to lovers key, and a new fishing pier on the south side of the bridge.

It’s a change the community welcomes.

“I mean, what are you supposed to do about it? Don’t fix the bridge?” McComas said.

It’s a good point, but fishermen just wish they weren’t losing their favorite spot for so long.

The project will cost $90 million, and materials from the old bridge will be recycled into the creation of an offshore artificial reef.