Fort Myers gang member to be sentenced in conspiracy case

Jari McMiller, 31. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man who belongs to the Fort Myers gang known as the ‘Lake Boyz’, will be sentenced after being found guilty last month in a gang conspiracy case.

Fort Myers police said the Lake Boyz gang terrorized the Harlem Lakes neighborhood until they were arrested in 2017.

Jari McMiller, 31, was implicated as being part of a bowling alley robbery that led to a chase and shootout.

McMiller’s sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

