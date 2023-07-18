Collier County man pleads not guilty in suspected murder-for-hire plot

A Collier County man accused of involvement in a murder-for-hire plot has pleaded not guilty in connection with a shooting that happened in June.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Julian Wolf got into a van and followed Scott McCandless and Amy Chesser to the intersection of Immokalee Road and Twin Eagles Boulevard.

Wolf then shot at their truck, injuring the couple. The two suffered gunshot wounds to the brain, yet they survived.

McCandless believed his ex-wife ordered the hit because of their yearslong custody battle.

Police arrested McCandless’ ex-wife in New Jersey, and she faces charges related to custody issues.