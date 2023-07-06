Ex-wife of Immokalee Road shooting victim arrested

Victims in the Immokalee shooting. CREDIT: WINK News

Two more arrests were made concerning a double shooting on Immokalee Road near Twin Eagles Boulevard on June 1, and one was a victim’s ex-wife.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a man was driving with his girlfriend near Twin Eagles Blvd. when one of them was shot, leading to them crashing.

CCSO announced on Thursday two people in New Jersey were arrested.

Rebecca Gabay was arrested and also the ex-wife of one of the victims. Ryan Toranzo was also arrested and faces two charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Collier County deputies arrested Julian Mendes-Wolf for the double attempted murder shortly after the shooting.

