New dental hygienist program to address demands at Hodges University

Hodges University is responding to the urgent demand for dental hygienists with a new dental program to train students.

A poll from the American Dental Association shows nationwide nearly 95% of dental practices struggle to hire dental hygienists. Dental hygiene programs are growing in Southwest Florida as hygienists take some of the workload off dentists for evaluations and cleanings.

“Making sure that the patient understands how to properly brush and floss is so important to maintaining your dental health, as well as preventing cavities and periodontal disease from occurring. In order to do that, the hygienist will do what’s called a deep cleaning,” said Dr. Susan Anderson, director of the dental hygiene program at Hodges University.

According to Anderson, many local dentists have a backlog of patients who need cleanings. They are willing to pay a premium for help.

Getting a cleaning from a hygienist-in-training comes at a reduced cost. A first visit with evaluation and cleaning is $40.

Click here for more information on the dental hygienist program at Hodges University.