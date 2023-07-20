Bonita Springs seeks policy limiting traffic fatality memorials to 6 months

Bonita Springs City Council discussed Wednesday implementing a policy that would allow removal of traffic fatality memorials in public rights of way after six months.

City Councilor Fred Forbes brought the first discussion of these memorials to a meeting in May. The city began receiving emails from residents with safety concerns that memorials are too close to public roadways and sidewalks while not being well-maintained.

Florida Department of Transportation has a Memorial Marker Program to recognize those who died in traffic accidents. These round aluminum signs are installed only on designated state roads and aren’t permitted to be placed on city or county roads. The signs are allowed to remain in the right of way for one year but may not be placed in areas prohibited by local governing entities

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.