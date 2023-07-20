Lehigh Acres 18-year-old accused of reckless, high-speed drunk driving on I-75

Roddani Clavijo, 18. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

An 18-year-old man from Lehigh Acres has been arrested after troopers say he drove at over 120 mph while under the influence on Interstate 75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers tried to pull over Roddani Clavijo’s Ford Mustang on northbound I-75 in South Fort Myers for reckless driving just after 11 p.m., Wednesday. As the trooper attempted to stop the Ford, Clavijo turned his headlights off and on repeatedly and accelerated to more than 123 mph.

The Ford exited I-75 and continued speeding east on Daniels Parkway, nearly colliding with several other vehicles. At that point, the trooper conducted a successful precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver, which stopped the Mustang.

A Ford Mustang seen after a high-speed chase in Lee County and the material found by troopers inside the car, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

Once stopped, Clavijo continued to be uncooperative, as he attempted to brace and pull away from the trooper, according to FHP. Inside the car, troopers found a half-empty bottle of Crown Royal peach whiskey, over 20 grams of marijuana and a loaded Ruger LCP handgun.

Clavijo was placed under arrest without further incident and booked into the Lee County Jail. He faces the following charges: