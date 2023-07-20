Sprouts Farmer’s Market opens new south Fort Myers store

Sprouts Farmers Market, a growing grocery store chain that is approaching 400 stores nationwide, is opening its fourth Southwest Florida location this weekend.

Located at 8595 College Parkway, Suite 210, Sprouts will be rejuvenating College Plaza Shopping Center on the corner of Winkler Road and College Parkway in south Fort Myers, said Chad Endy, who moved his family from Philadelphia to manage the store.

As part of its grand opening, the store will be selling almost all groceries at a 20% discount, Friday through Sunday. The first 200 shoppers will be given a gift bag. The store is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

